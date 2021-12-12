Slim 400 was shot dead in LA weeks after Young Dolph’s death, revealing the inner workings of deadly rap feuds that leave artists dead.

Slim 400 was shot dead in LA weeks after Young Dolph’s death, exposing the deadly rap rivalries that leave artists murdered.

Slim 400’s death in a shooting has added his name to a growing list of artists killed in the United States by gun violence.

On December 8, the 33-year-old, whose real name is Vincent Cohran, was shot and killed in Los Angeles’ Inglewood neighborhood.

Officers were patrolling near 7th and Manchester avenues shortly before 8 p.m. when they heard gunshots, according to witnesses.

Slim 400, according to TMZ, was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds when police arrived on the scene.

He died in a hospital a short time later.

Slim’s death comes just weeks after Young Dolph, a 36-year-old fellow rapper, was shot and killed in front of shocked customers and employees inside a Memphis cookie store on November 17.

In 2020, the two collaborated on the song Shake Back.

The cover for that single was ominous, with Slim and Dolph’s names written in red letters on a tombstone.

Just hours before Dolph’s death, Slim paid tribute to him on Instagram, posting the song to his story along with the letters “RIP” and a dolphin emoji.

Their deaths, along with those of KTS Dre, Indian Red Boy, MO3, and Pop Smoke, have thrown the music industry into the spotlight, with insiders claiming “bullets fly around” and loved ones claiming many celebrities struggle to escape their pasts.

“It all stems from the neighborhoods they’re bought up in,” Taylor Maglin, owner of hip hop news outlet The Daily Loud, told The Sun in July.

“They’re war zones; they’re brutal; people join gangs, and the cycle continues.”

In the year 2020, more than a dozen gifted rappers died.

In the year 2021, more people will have died.

According to Maglin, one issue is “dangerous neighborhoods.”

He was the manager of rapper Jimmy Wopo until his death in a shooting in June 2018.

Wopo was later linked to the 11 Hunnit gang in Pittsburgh’s Hill District and named in police indictments following his death.

Wopo, real name Travon Smart, was a victim of a society and lawmakers who did nothing to help “kids from dangerous neighborhoods,” according to Maglin.

“I believe it is related to where we are as a society,” he explained.

“Many of these children come from dangerous neighborhoods, and government officials do not do enough to improve their situation.”

King Von was assassinated in November of last year after a gunfight broke out near an Atlanta nightclub.

He was just 26 years old when he died.

Pop Smoke died in February of a gunshot wound at the age of 20.

According to TMZ,

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.