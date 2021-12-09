Slim 400 was’shot’ LATEST – Rapper Slim 400 was ‘killed in a shooting’ as a YG affiliate and Bruisin star who was mourned by fans and artists.

Slim 400, a rapper from Los Angeles, was allegedly shot and killed on Wednesday.

According to TMZ, the up-and-coming rapper was shot and killed in Inglewood last night.

There has been no information released about possible suspects, and it is unknown whether anyone has been arrested in connection with the alleged murder.

Slim 400’s real name is Vincent Cohran, and he is best known for the hit song Bruisin.

Fans rushed to social media after hearing the news to express their condolences to the young actress.

One fan wrote, “Damn this one hurts,” while another said, “I thought I was dreamin.”

The tragic death of the actor comes only two years after he was shot.

Empire records are being scrutinized by fans.

Fans are looking at Empire records in the wake of Slim 400’s alleged shooting death.

Young Dolph and XXXTENTACION, two of the label’s artists, have died.

Someone needs to look into Empire’s records for real.

There are far too many artists who have had their careers ruined.

Slim 400 was fired by who?

There hasn’t been any information released about possible suspects.

It’s also unclear whether anyone has been charged with the rapper’s alleged murder.

When did Slim 400’s debut album come out?

The rapper’s first album, Foe Black, was released in 2015, and he has since released several more, including The Homies, Tap In, and State Line.

Pu(dollar)haz Ink, the music label responsible for the success of YG and DJ Mustard, discovered him and signed him.

The tributes on social media are pouring in.

Slim400, a well-known rapper, has reportedly died.

Slim 400, may you rest in peace.

Much love, homie

Slim 400’s net worth was unknown.

According to Idol Net Worth, Slim 400’s net worth in 2021 will be around (dollar)2 million.

That amount, however, has not been confirmed and does not appear to have been reported elsewhere.

Slim 400’s death has prompted outpourings of grief on social media.

"RIP SLIM 400! ANOTHA WEST COAST SOUL TAKEN TOO SOON…," one person wrote early Thursday.

SLIM 400, REST IN PEACE! ANOTHA WEST COAST SOUL TAKEN TOO SOON.

‘Much love, homie,’ says the narrator.

People have paid tribute to rapper Slim 400 on social media.

Slim 400 has passed away.

On Thursday, someone wrote, "You've always shown love to us Mexicans, much love homie."

Slim 400, thank you for your service.

Much love homie for always showing love to us Mexicans.

Earlier shoots

Slim was once again involved in a shooting in the summer of 2019.

9 times he was shot…

