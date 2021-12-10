Slim 400’s final post before being’shot dead’ weeks after fellow rapper Young Dolph was also killed.

Slim 400’s final post before being’shot dead’ weeks after fellow rapper Young Dolph was killed.

Just hours before he was reportedly gunned down in California on Wednesday night, SLIM 400 paid tribute to slain rapper Young Dolph.

According to a TMZ report, the 33-year-old, real name Vincent Cohran, was shot and killed in the Inglewood neighborhood of Los Angeles yesterday night.

Slim 400 uploaded a screenshot of his 2020 track Shake Back, which features Young Dolph, to his Instagram story just hours before he died.

On November 17, Dolph, 36, was fatally shot by two gunmen inside a cookie shop in Memphis, Tennessee.

There have been no arrests yet.

The letters “RIP” and a dolphin emoji were overlaid on the cover album of the song, which was originally uploaded by a different user.

Slim 400’s and Young Dolph’s names are written out in red lettering on a tombstone on the cover, which is ominous.

Slim 400 was killed, according to social media reports, 12 hours later.

On Thursday morning, law enforcement confirmed the reports to TMZ.

The circumstances surrounding the rapper’s death remain unknown, as do the number of suspects involved.

Slim 400’s last IG story a few hrs ago (which is still up @ the time of this tweet) is a song with him andamp; Young Dolph on a tombstone,” one fan wrote.

Slim 400 was then killed today.

“Wow,” says the narrator.

Slim 400 was born in Germany and raised in Compton, California.

Pu(dollar)haz Ink, the music label responsible for the success of YG and DJ Mustard, discovered him and signed him.

After starring alongside YG in the 2014 film Blame It On The Streets, the 33-year-old went on to tour with hip-hop artists such as Big Sean, Yo Gotti, and J Cole.

Slim 400 was “ambushed” and shot nine times while visiting his family in Compton two years ago, narrowly avoiding death.

He previously stated that one of his family members risked their lives to save him by dragging him indoors to safety as gunfire erupted.

“I just feel like when you’re meant to be here and God has a plan for you, there’s no stopping it,” the rapper said at the time to a local radio station.

“I thought it was over when I fell to the ground.

My family came out, talked to me, dragged me into the house while they were still shooting…

