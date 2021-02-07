Slovak Fortuna Liga kicks off 2021 with two previously postponed matches

BRATISLAVA, Feb. 6 (Xinhua) — Prior to the first official spring round of the Slovak football premiership Fortuna Liga planned for next weekend, two of three fixtures postponed in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic took place on Saturday.

A whopping six goals adorned the battle for fourth place in the Fortuna Liga standings. Five of the six goals were scored in the first half with Trnava’s Nigerian midfielder Bamidele Yusuf scoring in the very last moment with a well-placed header to put his side ahead 3-2 going into to locker rooms. Early in the second half, Trnava sealed the 4-2 victory over Zlate Moravce with a successful penalty.

Eighth-ranked Nitra has had a turbulent year. One of the most traditional football clubs in Slovakia had been struggling financially for quite some time. Investors from Ukraine were supposed to stabilize the club in 2020 but were ousted by a local group of dissatisfied co-owners.

Nitra’s Saturday opponent FK Pohronie has been struggling even more this season and currently occupies the last place. It announced a new investor during the winter break with the aim to fight off relegation, bringing in 12 new players after letting go of eight.

The changes in the team were translated onto the field as Pohronie managed to take a late lead against Nitra after an even 1-1 first half. The home team’s new defenseman Andrej Strba scored the go-ahead goal in the 80th minute from close range and another new face – the Swiss striker Adler Da Silva – sealed the 3-1 victory with his second goal of the match three minutes into extra time on a breakaway.

18th round postponement

FC ViOn Zlate Moravce – FC Spartak Trnava 2-4

17th round postponement

FK Pohronie – FC Nitra 3-1

