Slovak Republic – Factors To Watch on March 11

BRATISLAVA, March 11

ECONOMIC DATA

Real-time economic data releases…………… Previous stories on Slovak data………. 

NEWS/EVENTS

GOVERNMENT: Leaders of two potential coalition parties, SAS (Freedom and Solidarity) and Sme Rodina (We are Family) said that the names of new ministers could be made public on Wednesday. Talks on the future government's programme would then continue. The leader of the Ordinary People (OLANO) Igor Matovic, whose party won the parliamentary election on February 29, is seeking to form a four-party centre-right coalition. 

INDUSTRY: Slovak industrial production rose by 0.5% year-on-year in January, statistics office data showed on Tuesday. Analysts expected a 4% decrease. 

TRADE: Slovakia's foreign trade balance showed a surplus of 27.6 million euros ($31.45 million) in January, statistics office data showed on Tuesday. The market had expected a 150.0 million euro surplus, according to a Reuters poll. 

PRESS DIGEST

INDUSTRY/CORONAVIRUS: Slovak producer of shirts, Zornica, will start making protective face masks. The company said that it would receive material for 1.25 million masks on Wednesday. https://e.dennikn.sk/minuta/1793177 

JUSTICE: The police arrested several judges with links to Marian Kocner, a businessman currently on trial for ordering the murder of investigative journalist Jan Kuciak. Former Deputy Justice Minister Monika Jankovska is among the arrested. https://domov.sme.sk/c/22355354/kocner-a-sudcovia-zasah-naka-online.html