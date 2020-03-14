Slovak Republic – Factors To Watch on March 12

BRATISLAVA, March 12 – Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Slovak Republic: GMT + 1 hour) =========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== Real-time economic data releases…………… Previous stories on Slovak data………. **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: http://emea1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/Apps/CountryWeb/#/1C/events-overview =============================NEWS/EVENTS====================== CORONAVIRUS: The state crisis committee will meet at 1000 GMT to consider further measures against the spread of coronavirus. ELECTION: Leftist coalition PS/Spolu is challenging the result of Slovakia’s national election in the Constitutional Court, alleging irregularities caused it to fall below the threshold for winning parliamentary seats, newspaper Dennik N reported on Wednesday. The court has 90 days to look at the challenge. Constitutional experts say it should not have an immediate impact on talks on forming a new government. ICE HOCKEY: Slovakia’s top-flight hockey league will scrap the rest of its season without crowning a champion due to tightening measures to contain the spread of the new coronavirus in the country. ===========================PRESS DIGEST========================= CORONAVIRUS-BANKS: Lender VUB, owned by Intesa Sanpaolo , said it would offer a deferment of repayments of consumer loans and mortgages by up to six months in reaction to possible economic problems caused by the spread of the coronavirus. https://index.sme.sk/c/22356356/vub-ponuka-kvoli-virusu-odlozenie-splatok-inspiracia-prisla-od-matky.html PENSIONS: President Zuzana Caputova signed a pension rise approved by parliament just before the February parliamentary election. Caputova will refer the law to the Constitutional Court to rule on whether fast-tracking the law through the parliament was legal. https://ekonomika.sme.sk/c/22355704/caputova-podpise-trinaste-dochodky-ale-da-ich-preverit.html (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.) For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX Main currency report TOP NEWS — Emerging markets News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka +420 234 721 614 E-mail: [email protected] (Reporting by Bratislava Newsroom)