Slovak Republic – Factors To Watch on March 3

BRATISLAVA, March 3

=========================ECONOMIC DATA========================

Real-time economic data releases…………… Previous stories on Slovak data……….

**For a schedule of corporate and economic events:
http://emea1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/Apps/CountryWeb/#/1C/events-overview

=============================NEWS/EVENTS=======================

GOVERNMENT: President Zuzana Caputova will meet leaders of three centre-right parties that are potential coalition partners of the election winner Ordinary People (OLANO).

GOVERNMENT: OLANO's leader will hold coalition talks with the leader of For the People party Andrej Kiska.

BUDGET: The Slovak central government budget deficit reached 721.0 million euros at the end of February, up from 605.9 million euros a year ago, the Finance Ministry said on Monday.

===========================PRESS DIGEST=========================

RETAIL: Retail chains in Slovakia started increasing stocks because of high demand for durable food in fear of the coronavirus outbreak.
https://ekonomika.sme.sk/c/22348528/lidl-kaufland-a-billa-zvysuju-zasoby-trvanlivych-potravin-pre-koronavirus.html

REAL ESTATE: Penta Real Estate sold the Rosum office building in Bratislava to European City Estates of Austria for 60 million euros.
https://finweb.hnonline.sk/ekonomika/2104343-penta-real-estate-predala-budovu-rosum