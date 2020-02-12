Slovakia hockey team defends Kaufland Cup title

BRATISLAVA, Feb. 9 (Xinhua) — Slovakia’s ice hockey team succeeded in defending the 2020 Kaufland Cup at home on Saturday.

After rallying to beat Belarus on Thursday, coach Craig Ramsay’s squad managed to defeat Russia’s Olympic team 2-1 to lift the trophy once again.

In a sold-out arena in Poprad, Slovakia took a 2-0 lead early in the first period with defenseman Marek Daloga opening the score on a tight-angled shot and forward Michal Chovan adding the game-winner after Tomas Marcinko’s back-pass from behind the goal.

Russia’s consolation goal came late in the game by the 19-year-old Maxim Sorkin. His teammates tried to tie the game, pulling their goalie at the end but fell short.

“We played as a team, the guys fought for each other. I think it was our best match of the season,” said Ramsay after the game.

Last year, the tournament was played in Bratislava with the same participating teams and Slovakia emerged victorious.

Russia took the second place in the tournament after defeating Belarus on Friday by a meager one-goal margin.