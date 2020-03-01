Slovakia opposition leading in preliminary election…

Slovakia’s conservative opposition has a comfortable lead in the country’s election, according to preliminary results.

The Ordinary People party had 24.8% or 52 seats in the 150-seat parliament, with votes from about 75% of the almost 6,000 polling stations counted by the Statistics Office.

The senior ruling leftist Smer-Social Democracy party led by former populist prime minister Robert Fico was in second place with 18.9% of the vote.

Slovakia, National Parliament election: 98.1% of polling stations counted OĽaNO-EPP: 25.0%

Smer-S&D: 18.4%

SR-ID: 8.3%

ĽSNS-NI: 8.0%

PS/S-RE|EPP: 6.9%

SaS-ECR: 6.1%

ZĽ-EPP: 5.7%

KDH-EPP: 4.7%

MKÖ-EPP: 4.0%

SNS-ECR: 3.2%

The result means Ordinary People would be able to create a majority government with three other centre-right parties and unseat Smer, the country’s long-dominant but scandal-tainted party.

In a further blow for Smer, preliminary results suggest Mr Fico’s current coalition partners, the ultra-nationalist Slovak National Party and a party of ethnic Hungarians, will not win any seats.

Slovakia’s local ally of France’s far-right National Rally party, the conservative populist group We Are Family, had captured 8.4% of the vote.

It was running neck and neck with an extreme far-right party whose members use Nazi salutes and which wants Slovakia out of the European Union and NATO.