Slovan Bratislava closer to Slovak football premiership title

BRATISLAVA, April 25 (Xinhua) — With only four more rounds left to play in the postseason of the Slovak football premiership Fortuna Liga and a 10-point lead in the standings, SK Slovan Bratislava is inching ever closer to grabbing the third consecutive championship title.

SK Slovan Bratislava, the leader of the Championship Group, defeated MSK Zilina 3-2 on Sunday thanks to a penalty in the final minutes of the most attractive fixture of the round.

Fourth-ranked MSK Zilina is fighting for third place in the standings that would provide it with a spot in the Europa League Qualifiers, but luck was on the side of SK Slovan Bratislava as Zilina’s own goal opened the score.

Slovan’s Brazilian striker Rafael Ratao stretched the lead to 2-0 with a well-placed low shot. Zilina didn’t give up and tied the game after a free-kick header late in the first half and a nice passing play early in the second half, but Slovan decided the outcome in the 86th minute when Vladimir Weiss converted on a penalty kick.

FC Spartak Trnava is currently the team with the best form, and the third-ranked squad let Trencin get a taste of it, putting their duel away as early as 13 minutes in. The Nigerian midfielder Yusuf Bamidele sent a well-placed header after a long pass into Trencin’s goal after 7 minutes of play. His teammate from North Macedonia, Milan Ristovski, finished a quick attack with a nice shot from inside the box to set the final score to 2-0.

Only a single goal decided the outcome of the match between FC Vion Zlate Moravce and FK DAC 1904 Dunajska Streda. The visiting Venezuelan striker Eric Ramirez received a beautiful break-away pass and scored head-to-head against the home team’s goalkeeper.

In the Relegation Group, MFK Ruzomberok grabbed the top spot away from SKF Sered in a direct confrontation, triumphing 2-1. MFK Zemplin Michalovce remains on the bottom of the rankings after a 1-1 draw against FK Senica. Penultimate FC Nitra also has 27 points like Michalovce and faces a real threat of relegation, returning home from FK Pohronie’s turf after a goalless draw in the 28th round. Enditem