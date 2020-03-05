Slovenia confirms first COVID-19 case

LJUBLJANA, March 4 (Xinhua) — Slovenian Prime Minister Marjan Sarec said on Twitter Wednesday that the first infection with COVID-19 had been confirmed in the country.

Following the prime minister’s announcement, Health Minister Ales Sabeder told the press that the infected person had come to Slovenia from Morocco via Italy.

The patient is currently being treated at the infection ward of the UKC Ljubljana hospital, he added.

The Slovenian National Public Health Institute (NIJZ) is identifying the people who have been in contact with the infected individual.

“Our job is to find them and provide them with advice so that the infection does not spread,” said Maja Socan, an associate professor at NIJZ.