Slovenia confirms second case of COVID-19

LJUBLJANA, March 5 (Xinhua) — Slovenia confirmed the second case of COVID-19 on Thursday.

Health Minister Ales Sabeder said as the health authorities called a press conference to speak about the first case that they had just been informed of a second case, adding that the second patient had been in contact with the first one.

The Slovenia authorities are rushing to identify other persons who have been in contact with the man who was confirmed as the first COVID-19 case in Slovenia on Wednesday.

The first infected person, identified only as a man aged about 60, had come to Slovenia from Morocco via Italy on a commercial flight on Feb. 29.

The Slovenian National Public Health Institute (NIJZ) called on other Slovenian citizens who were on the AT938 Royal Air Maroc flight from Casablanca to the Marco Polo airport in Venice to be careful about signs of infection.

The man had used a shuttle van to come from Venice to Ljubljana and all people who travelled with him in the aircraft and the shuttle van will be instructed to see an epidemiologist and get further instructions.

According to Sabeder, a list of people in contact with the man was being compiled. High-risk people have had swab samples taken, with the results to be announced in the afternoon.

The health authorities are trying to identify as many contact people of the first patient as possible.