Slovenia donates 200,000 euros for aid to Lebanon

LJUBLJANA, Aug. 9 (Xinhua) — The Slovenian government has decided to allocate 200,000 euros (236,000 U.S. dollars) for emergency humanitarian aid to be sent to inhabitants of Beirut, the capital of Lebanon, via the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) and Caritas Internationalis, the Slovenian Press Agency (STA) reported on Sunday.

Slovenia has deployed a logistics expert to Beirut who would work in the team of the EU Civil Protection Mechanism. The deployment was scheduled for 14 days, starting on Aug. 7, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Saturday.

According to the latest data, the two explosions in the port of Beirut on Aug. 4 had claimed at least 158 lives and injured 6,000 others.

Lebanese President Michel Aoun said on Sunday that rebuilding Beirut requires a lot of efforts and resources during a virtual International Support Conference for Beirut and the Lebanese People.

Representatives from Britain, Qatar, the United States, the EU, China, the World Bank and others attended the virtual donor conference. (1 euro = 1.18 U.S. dollars) Enditem