Slovenia sends 35 police officers to Greece to help seal border

LJUBLJANA, March 5 (Xinhua) — Slovenia deployed 35 police officers as part of a Frontex rapid border intervention team to Greece to help the country deal with an increased influx of migrants, after Turkey had decided to open its border with Greece.

Interior Minister Bostjan Poklukar said the EU’s reaction to the development has been rapid compared with the 2015 crisis, and Greece has been handling the situation well so far, according to the Slovenian Press Agency STA.

A total of 530 members of Frontex, the EU border protection agency, have been already deployed to Greece, including two Slovenians. Frontex is expected to mobilize an additional 100 experts and necessary vehicles.

Poklukar said the current situation on the external Schengen border in Slovenia is under control. He stressed that in the case of no joint EU solutions, the country is adamant about protecting its border against a new influx of migrants by using the police and armed forces.

Slovenian police discovered 30 migrants hidden in sealed wagons of a train on Tuesday.