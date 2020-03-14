Slovenia to close all schools from Monday due to…

LJUBLJANA, March 12 – Slovenia plans to close all schools from Monday in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, Prime Minister Marjan Sarec said on Thursday.

“This decree is necessary…in this situation,” Sarec said on social media, giving no details on how long the schools will be closed.

Slovenia has so far confirmed 57 cases of coronavirus. The first two elementary schools were closed on Wednesday because at least one teacher in each school tested positive. (Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by Angus MacSwan)