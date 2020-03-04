Slovenia to play Greece, Kosovo and Moldova in 2020/21 UEFA Nations League

LJUBLJANA, March 3 (Xinhua) — Slovenia will take on Greece, Kosovo and Moldova as they play in the third-tier segment of the N2020/21 UEFA Nations League, determined Tuesday’s draw in Amsterdam.

Slovenia currently place 64th on the rankings of FIFA with Greece the only opponent ranked higher, at 54. Kosovo are in 115th place and Moldova in 175th.

Slovenia national team manager Matjaz Kek said group C3 was attractive with Greece former European champions and Kosovo playing well lately.

“This gives the second season of the Nations League a special allure compared to the friendly fixtures it replaced,” he said after the draw, according to the Slovenian Press Agency STA.

Kek says Slovenia will aim for the top spot when play begins in September. Until then he will use two scheduled friendlies to look for “hidden talent” that may deserve to join the A-team.