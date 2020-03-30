Slovenia upgrades stimulus package to fight COVID-19

LJUBLJANA, March 29 (Xinhua) — The Slovenian government on Sunday adopted a new stimulus package worth roughly 3 billion euros (3.34 billion U.S. dollars) to mitigate the impact of the coronavirus epidemic.

According to statements post on government website, the cabinet adopted the text of the draft Act on Emergency Measures to Curb and Mitigate the Consequences of COVID-19 for Citizens and the Economy, which was presented by Prime Minister Janez Jansa and ministers on Sunday.

Jansa said the package is aimed at saving lives, health and preserving other vital capacities of the country, such as economy, public services, education, science, culture and others.

The upgrading support measures for companies including paying compensation for temporary lay-offs, tax and loan payment deferrals and loan guarantees and so on. The scheme has been expanded to also include temporary basic income for the self-employed and allowances for pensioners, large families and students.

The Slovenian government also stepped up lockdown restrictions to contain COVID-19 after reports said people continued to visit popular weekend destinations despite being advised to stay home. According to the new decree, people will be confined to their homes for most daily activities. It also stipulates that masks and gloves need to be worn in indoor public spaces.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Slovenia rose by 46 to 730 by Sunday. It has 11 coronavirus-related deaths.