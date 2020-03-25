Slovenia welcomes decision to postpone Tokyo Olympics

LJUBLJANA, March 25 (Xinhua) — Slovenian Olympic Committee (OKS) president Bogdan Gabrovec welcomed the decision to postpone the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo on Tuesday, which had been scheduled for 24 July-9 August, according to the Slovenian Press Agency STA.

Gabrovec said that common sense had prevailed and that it was athletes who would benefit the most from the decision, which took a huge burden off their backs.

Gabrovec, who urged the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to postpone the Olympics four days ago, said “reason has prevailed on time” as he commented on the agreement reached between Japanese PM Shinzo Abe and IOC president Thomas Bach.

Gabrovec is happy that the organizers and the IOC have made a decision with a positive effect, and they have showed that they care about athletes’ health.

The IOC and the Tokyo 2020 Organizing Committee announced in a joint statement earlier in the day that the Games have been postponed to no later than the summer of 2021, taking the spread of COVID-19 worldwide into consideration and to best protect athletes.