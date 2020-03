LJUBLJANA, March 3 (Xinhua) — Slovenian National Assembly Speaker Dejan Zidan resigned, minutes after Janez Jansa was appointed prime minister-designate on Tuesday.

“I don’t want to get in the way of the emerging new coalition,” he told MPs.

One of the current deputy speakers, Branko Simonovic of the Pensioners’ Party (DeSUS), will be in charge until the new coalition elects a new speaker, according to the Slovenian Press Agency STA.