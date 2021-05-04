Slovenian news agency seeks donation to survive

BELGRADE, Serbia

Slovenia’s state-run news agency on Monday announced that it has launched a donation campaign to survive after the government “suspended” its financial support.

“The Government of the Republic of Slovenia has suspended financing of the Slovenian Press Agency (STA), jeopardizing the agency’s survival and the jobs of around 100 employees,” the agency said on its website.

“We are launching this crowdfunding campaign to reach out to everyone who thinks that people deserve a high-quality media service,” it added.

The news agency said it has not received state support for 123 days.

The campaign aims to raise €2 million ($2.41 million) for the agency.