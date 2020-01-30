Slovenian PM resigns, calls for snap election

ZAGREB, Jan. 27 (Xinhua) — Slovenia’s Prime Minister Marjan Sarec on Monday announced his resignation and called for a snap election in the European country, the official news agency STA reported.

During a press conference in the capital Ljubljana, Sarec said he was resigning as he was unable to achieve his aims within the current form of the minority government.

“With 13 MPs and this coalition, I can not fulfill the expectations of the people at the moment, but I can fulfil them after elections,” STA quoted Sarec as saying.

His resignation comes after Finance Minister Andrej Bertoncelj stepped down earlier on Monday over differences regarding health insurance.

The ruling center-left minority coalition led by Sarec held only 43 of 90 seats in parliament after losing the support of the opposition Left Party in November.