Slovenia’s COVID-19 cases top 150,000

LJUBLJANA, Jan. 19 (Xinhua) — Slovenia on Tuesday recorded 1,690 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the national tally of confirmed cases to 151,137, according to official figures.

On Monday, 14,010 coronavirus tests were performed — 5,306 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests and 8,704 antigen tests — with 1,211 (22.8 percent) and 479 (5.5 percent), respectively, coming back positive.

The national COVID-19 tracker site Sledilnik showed that there were currently 22,591 active cases in Slovenia. A total of 1,200 patients were in hospital for COVID-19, 187 of them in intensive care. Twenty-five new deaths took the death toll to 3,231.

A first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine has been administered to 43,081 persons in Slovenia through Tuesday, showed data released by the National Institute of Public Health.

A strain of the variant of the coronavirus very similar to the one found in Britain has been detected in the test sample of a person who recently arrived in Slovenia from England, The National Laboratory for Health, Environment and Food confirmed on Tuesday.

The government has extended the state of the epidemic by 60 days starting from Jan. 17. The vast majority of existing coronavirus restrictions were extended until Jan. 22.

