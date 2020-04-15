Slovenia’s largest dairy firm exports ice cream to China

LJUBLJANA, April 10 (Xinhua) — Ljubljanske Mlekarne, Slovenia’s largest dairy, has dispatched the first shipment of its iconic Planica ice cream to China, the company announced on Friday.

The shipment of almost 35,000 one-litre boxes of Planica tropical and chocolate flavors, which set on its way from the Koper port on Thursday, is expected to reach its destination within five weeks.

“At a time when the global pandemic of the new coronavirus is causing the world economy to be crippled and export uncertainty very high, we are the more enthusiastic about the deals such as this one. We plan to ship a total of 43 tonnes of ice cream to China this year,” Tomaz Znidaric, director of the company said.

“Only by working together, we can reduce the negative impact of the current situation on the stability of our industry. From this point of view, new opportunities in foreign markets are very valuable,” Znidaric added.

Ljubljanske Mlekarne buys more than 500,000 litres of milk from Slovenian dairy farms every day, which represents a third of Slovenian raw milk production. The company produces over seven million pieces of ice cream every year.