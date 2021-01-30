Slovenia’s tourist arrivals halve in 2020

LJUBLJANA, Jan. 29 (Xinhua) — Slovenia recorded just over 3 million arrivals of domestic and foreign tourists in 2020, down by almost 51 percent from 2019, showed data released by the Statistics Office on Friday.

Just over 9.2 million overnight stays were recorded in 2020, 42 percent fewer than in 2019. Slovenian tourist accommodation facilities saw a 21-percent increase in domestic arrivals on a yearly basis, with their overnight stays rising by 33 percent.

The arrivals of foreign tourists were down by 74 percent year on year, whereas the overnight stays by them dropped by 71 percent.

Of the foreign overnight tourists, most came from Germany (almost 25 percent), followed by Austria and Italy (11 percent each), Croatia (7 percent), and Hungary and the Netherlands (5 percent each). Enditem