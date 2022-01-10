Slow business in restaurants; the highest number of layoffs; NFL results: Good morning, Pennsylvania!

Slow restaurant traffic; the highest number of layoffs; NFL results: Good morning, Pennsylvania!

What you should know for Monday, January 1st.

10 in the year 2022.

30°F; 18°F. High: 30°F; Low: 18°F.

Sunny for the most part.

On the first day of the Pa in 2022, ducklings swim in their tank.

On Saturday, the State Farm Show will be held.

Restaurants COVID: Some restaurants are temporarily closing due to the coronavirus outbreak.

As diners become more wary, others are seeing a drop in business.

Through January, Harrisburg schools will use remote learning.

17 due to an increase in COVID-19 cases.

State Senator as a governor candidate

Doug Mastriano, R-Franklin County, has announced his candidacy for governor.

He’s known for his vehement opposition to coronavirus pandemic rules and his unwavering support for former President Donald Trump.

The Pennsylvania State Farm Show began in person on Saturday, a year after it began as a virtual event.

However, there were fewer people than usual.

This has been going on for the past few days.

Thousands of people will be laid off in Pennsylvania in 2021, from airlines to drug companies.

When a woman crashed into two buildings last year, her blood alcohol content was nearly triple the legal limit for driving and she was going 101 mph, according to police.

They found no evidence that she had been the one to hit the brakes first.

She succumbed to her injuries and died on the spot.

The roof of a stone mine in Pennsylvania collapsed on Friday, killing one worker.

The Mine Safety and Health Administration is looking into it.

The public housing apartment where a fatal fire broke out last week, possibly due to a child playing with a lighter, did not have an extinguisher, nor was it required to have one.

Smoke detectors failed, and 12 people died as a result.

The Cowboys beat the Eagles despite the absence of Micah Parsons from Harrisburg.

The Steelers are headed to the playoffs after a close call that was beyond their control.

We take a look at the future of Penn State football, specifically the early enrollees.

At her Inaugural Ball, Harrisburg’s new mayor rejoices.