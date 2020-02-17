Slowthai’s rise from the mean streets of a Northampton council estate

British rapper Slowthai – real name Tyron Kaymone Frampton – has often credited his upbringing on a Northampton council estate as the inspiration for his emotionally and politically-charged lyrics.

But from the age of 13 he lived in the decidedly un-gritty village of Little Houghton with a ‘family friend’ after leaving his single mother’s home.

The village with a population of 400 was where he launched his music career after a stint working at Next and gaining a BTEC in music technology at college – and the rapper credits the pleasant surrounds for ‘giving him a conscience’.

Yet Frampton’s music focuses on his childhood on a council estate in the Lings area of Northampton where he boasts about constantly playing truant, riding stolen bikes, smoking marijuana and drinking Lambrini.

He says that anyone with a job would be regarded as a ‘f****** abnormality’ and uses his music to rail against the Conservative Party and Brexit – despite his estate’s constituency voting overwhelmingly to leave the EU in 2016.

Northampton North has also been Conservative since 2010 and MP Michael Ellis increased his majority by 6% with the help of Boris Johnson at the last election.

Frampton has regularly courted controversy in his short career, infamously holding a fake severed head of Boris Johnson at last year’s Mercury Prize awards.

An outspoken critic of the Conservative Party and often vilifies Brexit in his songs, once referring to former Prime Minister Theresa May as a ‘d***head’ in an interview.

He has regularly refers to himself as a ‘Brexit bandit’ and is known to start chants of ‘f*** Theresa May’ at live shows.

Slowthai, real name Tyron Frampton, was born in 1994 in Northampton.

Raised by a single mother-of-four, he grew up with his three other siblings after his father left the family house when he was aged just three-years-old.

The rapper, whose mother Gaynor is half Bajan, spent the first 14 years of his life on a council estate on the east side of Northampton, known as the Lings, which is where he claims much of his musical inspiration stemmed from.

The area voted overwhelmingly in favour of Brexit in 2016 and has been a Tory-backing constituency since 2010, with Mr Johnson’s government increasing the party’s share of the vote in 2019.

He got his nickname as he used to slur and mumble, so his friends would call him ‘Slow Ty’.

From the age of 13, he claims that he would shun school to drink alcohol – mostly White Ace or Lambrini – and around the same time started smoking cannabis.

He later studied music technology at college and is said to often have skipped school to attend a local recording studio.

When his mother moved away from Northampton, Slowthai began living with a family friend in the idyllic village of Little Houghton, two miles east of the neighbouring town where many of his friends were still based.

He lived in the large converted farmhouse with the couple and their four children, before his mother eventually helped him get a job with clothing store Next, walking two miles a day across the village fields to get to work.

After college he worked as a labourer, and when he was dismissed he decided to focus entirely on his music career.

He has enjoyed a meteoric rise in the wake of his extended plays I WISH I KNEW in 2017, and RUNT, released the following year.

The rapper released his debut studio album Nothing Great About Britain in 2019 to critical acclaim, receiving a nomination for best album at that year’s Mercury Prize.

But he hit headlines in September when he held up an effigy of Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s severed head at the awards ceremony.

His ‘F*** Boris’ T-shirt was adorned with lewd images of the Prime Minister as he performed at the Eventim Apollo in London.

After stripping to the waist during an energetic act he shouted: ‘F*** Boris Johnson. F*** everything’.

Mr Johnson laughed it off by joking that the rapper had actually said ‘Back Boris’ but was let down by the acoustics.

Speaking last month, Slowthai said his outspoken attitude was inspired by 90s Britpop pioneers Oasis.