SM Entertainment Responds Amid Reports of f(x)’s Krystal Jung Parting Ways

South Korean girl group f(x)’s member Krystal Jung is reported to be parting ways with SM Entertainment as her exclusive contract is all set to expire. The label has responded to the report.

According to a report from an exclusive media outlet released on Tuesday, Aug. 18, the K-pop idol Chrystal Soo Jung, who is professionally known by her stage name Krystal or Krystal Jung, has decided to depart from her current management agency, SM Entertainment, Allkpop reported.

Krystal has been with the label for over a decade and will be leaving the label once her contract expires in August. Industry insider informed reporters that she is now looking forward to starting a new chapter in her life with a new agency. Previously, f(x)’s band members Amber and Luna left SM Entertainment in 2019 after the expiration of their contracts.

SM Entertainment released a statement in this regard.

“Our exclusive contract with Krystal expires in late August. We will continue to have discussions with Krystal about renewing the contract.” the statement mentioned, according to Soompi.

The 25-year-old actor and singer was recruited by SM Entertainment along with her sister, Jessica Jung, while they were on a family visit to Korea in 2000. Krystal was 5 years old at the time.

She made her singing debut as a member of the South Korean girl group f(x) under SM Entertainment in 2009. The group consisted of five members – Victoria, Amber, Luna, Krystal and Sulli.

She has also acted in various television dramas such as “The Heirs,” “My Lovely Girl,” “Prison Playbook,” “The Bride of Habaek” and “Player.”

The report also stated that Krystal has been in touch with various management agencies that focus on acting. Though she has held meetings with representatives from numerous agencies, she hasn’t confirmed a contract with any of them as of yet. She is on a look-out for an agency that is willing to support her career not only as an actor but also as a solo musician, the report claimed.

Meanwhile, Krystal will be starring in OCN’s upcoming South Korean drama “Search” which is expected to release sometime during the second half of 2020.