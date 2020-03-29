Small businesses get financial support from Agricultural Bank of China amid epidemic

BEIJING, March 29 (Xinhua) — The Agricultural Bank of China (ABC), one of China’s biggest commercial lenders, had provided more than 1 trillion yuan (about 140.8 billion U.S. dollars) of inclusive loans for small businesses by the end of February, sources with the bank said.

Over 1 million small and micro firms had enjoyed financial support from the bank as of February.

The ABC has expanded the coverage of its inclusive loan service in its branches across the country and launched specific financial products to support the work and production resumption of small businesses.

The bank has seen an increase of more than 100,000 clients of small businesses for its inclusive loans so far this year, with over 180 billion yuan in loans issued.