Smart education platform launched in Luohu

Luohu launched its smart education cloud platform in February, according to a district government news conference on March 27.

The platform was codeveloped by the Luohu Smart City Construction Center, Luohu Education Bureau and Tencent, an IT company headquartered in Shenzhen.

The platform simulates the classroom environment, which allows students and teachers to communicate in real time, making it useful for schools during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Shenzhen Luoling Foreign Language Experimental School is among the first batch of schools using the platform, and its students and teachers spoke highly of its functions and performances.

Already, more than 120,000 primary and middle school students from 80 schools in Luohu are using the platform. A survey conducted at the end of February indicated that 95.7% of the sampled 75,292 teachers and students felt satisfied with the platform.

Cooperating with the Luohu government, Tencent started the development of the platform in September 2019 and plans to further improve it over the course of three years.

Yin Gang, chief of Luohu Education Bureau, said the platform’s functions will become better over time. The platform will even eventually include famous teachers who will offer free online courses to all students.

The platform also enables teachers to use big data to know their students’ performances better, and customize their teachings in accordance with their students’ aptitudes, said Le Zhi, head of the Luohu Smart City Construction Center.

The government will increase its investment on the project to ensure that both students and teachers can take full advantage of technology so as to further improve the district’s education, Le added.

Wang Shuai, vice-president of Tencent’s education business, said that the company incorporates cloud computing, big data, artificial intelligence, blockchain and 5G in the platform to ensure its reliability and efficiency. He added that Tencent will continue to help to upgrade Luohu’s education services.