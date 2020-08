Smile Safari museum in Brussels reopens to public

BRUSSELS, Aug. 12 (Xinhua) — After taking measures against the coronavirus, the Smile Safari museum in Brussels has recently reopened to the public, encouraging visitors to take and share photos and videos via Instagram and TikTok.

A girl poses for a photo at the Smile Safari, an Instagram and TikTok museum, in Brussels, Belgium, August 7, 2020. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

