Smith takes incredible win at Ski Cross World Cup

TBILISI, Feb. 27 (Xinhua) — Fanny Smith of Switzerland fought hard to take an unbelievable victory at the women’s event at the FIS Ski Cross World Cup in Bakuriani on Saturday, while German Florian Wilmsmann got his maiden title in the men’s competition.

Smith had an awful start, but showed her talents and tenacity to surpass World Champion Sandra Naeslund of Sweden, Sochi Olympic gold medallist Marielle Thompson of Canada and Marielle Berger-Sabbatel of France in the final stage.

The result also means Smith won the overall ski cross crystal globe for the third time in her career. She now has 308 points over Thompson in the World Cup standings, while the latter has no chance to catch up with her in the last two individual races of the season.

Naeslund took second and kept the lead for most of the race, only to lose in a split second by photo finish.

In the men’s event, Wilmsmann beat Canadian pair Brady Leman and Jared Schmidt, and David Mobaerg from Sweden to win his first championship. The German athlete was in third place for a period, but Leman crashed out before a jump, and Wilmsmann got some real speed to pass Mobaerg on the finishing straight to take the victory.

The men’s ski cross crystal globe was also secured on Saturday by Reece Howden of Canada, who did not make the final, but still had enough margin on points to beat second-placed Jonas Lenherr of Switzerland. Enditem