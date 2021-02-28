Smoke bomb explosion at wedding ceremony in Ethiopia leaves one dead

ADDIS ABABA, Feb. 26 (Xinhua) — A smoke bomb explosion at a wedding ceremony in Ethiopia’s northern Amhara regional state left at least one person dead and 15 others injured, an Ethiopian official said on Friday.

Tesfaye Gizachew, Communications Chief, North Shoa zone police department in Amhara regional state, said a smoke bomb explosion in the early hours of Thursday left one person dead and 15 others injured.

Gizachew said a smoke bomb hidden allegedly in the pocket of a wedding guest fell to the ground and exploded causing deaths and injuries, reported state media outlet Fana Broadcasting Corporate (FBC).

Gizachew further said police have arrested the suspect in connection with the deadly smoke bomb explosion.

“We call upon the public to desist from holding explosives and other incendiary devices in public spaces,” the Communications Chief for North Shoa zone police department said. Enditem