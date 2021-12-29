Smoking will be prohibited on Spanish beaches under a new law that could result in fines of up to £1,700.

A new law has made it possible for smokers to be fined £1,700 if they are caught smoking on a Spanish beach.

In Spain, a new law gives local governments the authority to prohibit smoking on beaches and fine violators.

Smoking on beaches has already been banned in several Spanish tourist destinations, including Barcelona and the Canary Islands.

Similar regulations have been enacted in the south of France and Sardinia, Italy.

However, Spain’s law is the first of its kind in Europe.

Anyone caught smoking on a beach with a smoking ban could be fined up to €2,000 (£1,700) if local municipalities adopt the law.

The law aims to reduce cigarette smoke pollution and contribute to Spain’s goal of becoming carbon neutral by 2050.

