Smugglers Caught Hiding £1m Worth of Drugs in Face Mask Shipment

It’s all go in the world of illegal drug supply at the moment, as now those clever channelers of exotic substances have come up with another amazing method of getting their clingfilmed bags of joy into the country; transporting the gear inside shipments of protective equipment. You can see what they have done there.

UK customs officials found 14kg of cocaine inside one shipment of face masks coming through the Channel Tunnel in a van, with the 15 packages valued at around £1m had they made it as far as the street. But the good news is that the face masks are still entering the country, even if customs officials might have to rummage through them a bit for contraband first and there was only 200 in the back of the van.

Darren Herbert from the National Crime Agency said: “This seizure is further evidence of the way criminal networks are attempting to exploit the coronavirus outbreak to their own ends. We are now investigating who was behind this attempt, but what is clear is that they have taken a substantial hit.”

The NCA’s breakdown of other recent crimes includes the new-for-2020 fraud of selling fake Covid-19 tests, plus the emergence of phishing scams promising the sale of personal protective equipment. [NCA via Reuters]

