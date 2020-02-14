Snake-like UFO returns to Florida as object hovers in the sky before ‘vanishing’

The mystery object was similar to those seen across the US in recent months and is the second time it has been seen in Florida

A cigar-shaped UFO matching the appearance of dozens seen across the US over 2019 has been spotted hovering over Florida.

The short clip was taken on February 10 above a hotel in the city of Kissimmee.

It shows a bright white object moving at speed up into the clouds, bearing similarities to another seen back in October 2019.

At one point, it seems to flash and then moments later it has disappeared.

The video was posted to Reddit by u/vinker1 who explained it was taken by his daughter.

Viewers flooded into the comments section to offer their suggestions.

Some believed the alien theory, with one writing: “Definitely a grey spaceship.”

Others suggested it could be a rocket launch, but this was dismissed by sceptics who claimed “there would be cloud plumes nearby”.

Another possible explanation that was touted was that it could be a Mylar weather balloon.

The “flashing” could simply be the sun reflecting off the metallic structure.

YouTube conspiracy theorist The Hidden Underbelly picked up on the clip and shared his own thoughts.

“At first glance, we could write off this object as a kid’s party balloon but then it does something quite astonishing,” he said.

“It disappears before our very eyes.”

Of course, it could simply have vanished behind the clouds.

Similar-shaped UFOs were spotted across eight states in the US last year, with explanations ranging from military craft to extraterrestrial technology.

Daily Star Online shared footage of one seen over Florida in October, which was described as a “hybrid air, land and sea craft run by the USAF”.

It comes after another set of lights was captured hovering over Arizona, in what conspiracy theorists claimed showed the Space Force training.