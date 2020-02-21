Snapchat releases interactive Lens to mark launch of new £20 note

Snapchat has turned the new £20 note into a piece of live artwork using one of its augmented reality (AR) lenses.

Users will be able to bring the image on the note to life using a new AR Lens that animates JMW Turner’s full colour painting on the note itself.

Anyone with the new polymer bank note, which enters circulation on Thursday, can animate the famed painting, The Fighting Temeraire, on the new note.

HOW TO VIEW THE £20 NOTE IN AR Open the Snapchat app and point the camera at the Snapcode. Press and hold on the Snapcode to unlock the AR Lens. Once unlocked, hover over the new £20 note to transforms the polymer note into a live piece of artwork. Have your volume on to hear the sound effects.

The feature works by identifying the new note through a Snapchat user’s smartphone camera and overlaying the interactive images onto the banknote.

The animation works in a similar fashion to how facial filters can be placed over a user’s face when using other Lenses in the Snapchat app.

The note, which also features a self-portrait of Turner, will also go on display at the National Gallery, the home of The Fighting Temeraire, on Thursday.

The social media platform confirmed the new Lens would also work on a picture of the note, for those who do not immediately encounter one in circulation.

‘The launch of the new £20 will result in Turner’s paintings being amongst the most widely distributed artworks in the UK, maybe even the world,’ said Ed Couchman, UK general manager for Snapchat’s parent company Snap.

‘We want to make sure that Snapchatters are encouraged to take note, look at the cash in their wallet and appreciate these great paintings.

‘Hopefully, this partnership will help introduce a whole new generation to one of Britain’s greatest ever painters.’

The Fighting Temeraire was voted the UK’s favourite painting in a poll run by BBC Radio 4.

‘We’re incredibly excited to launch the new polymer £20 note today and are pleased to be partnering with Snapchat to bring the note to life in an entirely novel way,’said Sarah John, the Bank of England’s chief cashier.

‘Turner is one of the most influential British artists and we’re now bringing his art to the pockets of people all over the UK. I hope the public will enjoy using, and snapping, their Turner £20s.’

The public will begin to see the new £20 from today as the notes leave cash centres around the country and enter general circulation.

The Bank of England expects half of all cash machines across the UK to be dispensing the polymer £20 banknotes in around two weeks time.

The new note will join the Sir Winston Churchill £5 mote, introduced in 2016, and the Jane Austen £10, which entered circulation a year later.

A new £50 note, featuring AI pioneer and data scientist Alan Turing, will follow in 2021.

Key features of the new £20 note Here are some of the main features of the new £20 note: – A large see-through window with a blue and gold foil on the front depicting Margate lighthouse and Turner Contemporary. The foil is silver on the back. The shape of the large window is based on the shape of the fountains in Trafalgar Square. – Turner’s self-portrait, painted around 1799 and currently on display in Tate Britain. – One of Turner’s most celebrated paintings The Fighting Temeraire – a tribute to the ship HMS Temeraire which played a distinguished role in Nelson’s victory at the Battle of Trafalgar in 1805. It was voted the nation’s favourite painting in a BBC Radio 4 poll. – A metallic hologram which changes between the word ‘twenty’ and ‘pounds’ when the note is tilted. – A purple foil patch containing the letter ‘T’ and based on the staircase at Tate Britain. – A quote ‘Light is therefore colour’ from an 1818 lecture by Turner referring to the use of light, shade, colour and tone in his pictures. – Turner’s signature from his will, in which he bequeathed many of his paintings to the nation.

The new £20 note is packed with security features aimed at thwarting counterfeiters and crooks.

It incorporates two see-through windows, a metallic hologram and under a good quality ultra-violet light, the number ’20’ appears in bright red and green on the front of the note, against a duller background.

The existing £20 note is the most common of the Bank’s notes in circulation, and also the most forged, making up around 88 per cent of detected banknote forgeries in the first half of this year according to Bank of England statistics.

The Bank says the print quality on the new note is ‘clear and free from smudges or blurred edges.’ If you use a magnifying glass you’ll be able to see the value of the note written in small letters and numbers below the Queen’s portrait.

Like the polymer £10, the new £20 note also has a tactile feature to help vision impaired people identify the denomination.

David Clarke, RNIB director of services, said: ‘Handling cash can often be a challenge if you’re blind or partially sighted, because it can be difficult to tell the difference between the different notes and coins.

‘We hope the creation of these notes will help enable people with sight loss to use money more easily and with confidence.’