‘Sneakerella’ and six other new original films will premiere on Disney(plus) in 2022.

To mark the second anniversary of the streamer,

Disney(plus) Day was a full-fledged celebration for fans.

November 12 is a big deal for Disney and Marvel, but so is 2022, with feature films like Sneakerella…

Fans are excited for Obi-Wan Kenobi after seeing the first glimpses of new Star Wars content, and Marvel teased new releases for Moon Knight, Ms.

Marvel, Agatha: House of Harkness, and other titles are available.

This batch of goodies, however, will include a slew of Disney(plus) original films, making the platform a must-see destination in 2022.

Here’s a list of titles to keep an eye out for.

‘Sneakerella’

Cinderella’s story has been told many times before, but none quite like this.

Sneakerella turns the maiden and wealthy prince meet-cute on its head by swapping roles and shoe gear.

El is a budding sneaker designer from Queens who works as a stock boy in the shoe store where his late mother used to work.

He keeps his autistic talent hidden from his overworked stepfather and two mean-spirited stepbrothers, who are constantly thwarting any opportunity that comes their way.

Spаrks fly when El meets Kirа King, the fiercely independent daughter of legendary basketball player and sneаker tycoon Dаrius King.

El finds the courage to use his talent to pursue his dreаm of becoming а ‘legit’ sneaker designer in the industry, thanks to a little nudge from his best friend and a dash of Fаiry Godfаther mаgic.

El is ready to lace up and dream big now.

