Sniffer dogs have been deployed across Scotland to aid in the prevention of deadly exotic animal diseases.

Sniffer dogs have been deployed across Scotland to assist in the prevention of deadly exotic animal diseases.

Specially trained dogs will work full-time to detect deadly diseases at airports, ports, and parcel hubs.

Scotland is deploying squads of specially trained sniffer dogs to help prevent exotic animal diseases from entering the country.

The dogs and their handlers will be stationed full-time at airports, ports, and parcel hubs to sniff out diseased animal products such as African swine fever and foot and mouth disease before they enter the country and spread.

According to Border Force North, more than a tonne of products of animal origin (PoAO) were seized in 2020, a figure that the Scottish Government-funded scheme hopes to reduce.

“The Scottish Government’s investment in our new detector dog service will improve the detection of illegal animal-derived products and reduce the risk of exotic diseases entering Scotland, thus helping to keep our rural economy safe,” said Mairi Gougeon, Scotland’s rural affairs secretary.

“It’s critical for people to remember that when traveling, especially around the holidays, they should not bring any meat or meat products back to the UK because they could carry diseases like African swine fever.”

“Keeping the UK’s pig industry safe and free of this devastating disease is critical.”

After spreading across Germany and other European countries, the National Farmers Union Scotland recently called for action to prevent the highly contagious and deadly disease from reaching the UK.

“Border Force detector dogs protect the UK from over a tonne of potentially harmful products that spread disease each year,” said Marie Craig, assistant director of Border Force Scotland.

“The deployment of specially trained detector dogs across Scotland’s ports will enhance our ability to protect the public from exotic disease importation.”

Sniffer dogs deployed across Scotland to help protect UK from deadly exotic animal diseases