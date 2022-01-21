Snooki, the star of the ‘Jersey Shore,’ is launching a new boutique.

Snooki, the star of ‘Jersey Shore,’ is launching a new boutique.

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi-LaValle, star of MTV’s “Jersey Shore” reality show, is opening her third boutique, and second in New Jersey.

According to a post on the company’s Instagram page, The Snooki Shop will open in Seaside Heights this spring.

The post read, “Seaside Heights, NJ, Coming Spring 2022, Tag andamp; Tell All Your Mawma’s.”

The exact date of the opening is still unknown.

According to the Asbury Park Press, the store will be located on Boulevard, which previously housed The Bamboo Bar, a nightclub that was featured on “Jersey Shore” and was demolished last year.

The Snooki Shop is a women’s fashion boutique that sells outerwear, dresses, swimwear, athletic wear, accessories, makeup, and shoes.

Madison and Beacon, NY are home to the company’s other two stores.

“Jersey Shore” debuted on MTV in 2009 and ran until 2012.

“Jersey Shore Family Vacation,” a spin-off of the show, is currently on MTV.

From 2012 to 2015, Polizzi-LaValle starred in MTV’s “Snooki and Jwoww.”

