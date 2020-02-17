Snoop Dogg says he’s sorry to Gayle King for ‘disrespectful’ reaction to her Kobe Bryant reporting

Snoop Dogg has apologized for his foul-mouthed tirade berating CBS correspondent Gayle King for mentioning rape allegations against deceased NBA star Kobe Bryant.

‘Two wrongs don’t make no right; when you’re wrong, you gotta fix it,’ the 48-year-old rapper, whose real name is Calvin Broadus Jr, said in a video posted to Instagram on Wednesday.

‘So with that being said, Gayle King, I publicly tore you down by coming at you in a derogatory manner based off of emotions, me being angry at questions that you asked.’

Snoop Dogg drew backlash for his menacing rant last week denouncing King for asking WNBA icon Lisa Leslie how the 2003 rape allegations against Bryant impacted his overall legacy in the wake of the NBA star’s death last month.

The rapper said on Wednesday that he ‘overreacted,’ adding, ‘I should have handled it way different than that – I was raised way better than that.’

‘So I would like to apologize to you publicly for the language that I used and calling you out of your name and just being disrespectful.’

The rapper wrote in the caption of an Instagram post: ‘Had a talk with my momma thank u mamma … 2 wrongs don’t make it right time to heal @gayleking Peace ☮ n love Praying for u and your family as well as Vanessa and the kids.’

In his initial outburst, Snoop Dogg said he called King a ‘funky, dog-haired b****’ and said, ‘Back off, b****, before we come get you.’

In his new video on Wednesday, he said he didn’t intend for it to come off as vitriolic as it did.

‘I didn’t mean for it to be like that,’ said the rap artist, whose full name is Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr. ‘I was just expressing myself for a friend that wasn’t there to defend himself.’

Snoop Dogg said he was hoping to use his status as a role model to many to show that it’s fine to apologize when you’re in the wrong.

‘A lot of people look up to me and they love me, and they appreciate me, and I want to let them know that anytime you mess up, it’s okay to fix it, it’s okay to man up and say that you’re wrong … have a good day.’

In his initial outburst against King, the rapper expressed his outrage at King for what he implied was a bias in who she reported on, and how she did it.

‘What do you gain from that? I swear to god, we the worst,’ he said. ‘We the f***** worst. We expect more from you, Gayle, why y’all attacking us? We your people! You ain’t come after f***** Harvey Weinstein, asking them dumb-a** questions. I get sick of y’all.’

In her interview last Tuesday, King asked Leslie whether Bryant’s legacy had been complicated by the accusation that he raped a woman at a Colorado resort in 2003.

Bryant said the two had consensual sex, but he later apologized for his behavior and settled a civil suit against him.

King last week said on social media that CBS edited a teaser clip of the chat to highlight the most controversial part of a long and thorough discussion on the late NBA standout.

‘I know that if I had only seen the clip that you saw, I would be extremely angry with me too,’ she said. ‘I am mortified. I’m embarrassed and I am very angry. Unbeknownst to me, my network put up a clip from a very wide-ranging interview, totally taken out of context and when you see it that way, it’s very jarring.’

King’s longtime confidante Oprah Winfrey, appearing on the Today show last week, said King was ‘not doing well’ in the wake of the public attack from the rapper.

‘May I say she is not doing well because she has now death threats, and now has to travel with security, and she’s feeling very much attacked,’ Oprah said.

Snoop’s outburst and other online attacks on King drew a wave of furious reactions from the journalist’s supporters.

‘We fully support Gayle King and her integrity as a journalist,’ CBS News President Susan Zirinsky said. ‘We find the threats against her or any journalist doing their job reprehensible.’

CBS would not discuss the nature of any private threats against King.

Actress Rose McGowan tweeted Sunday that Snoop needed to ‘stop terrorizing’ King because ‘Truth hurts. Death Hurts. Grow the f**k up.’

Former National Security Advisor Susan Rice also warned Snoop Dogg to cease attacks against King.

‘Gayle King is one of the most principled, fair and tough journalists alive. Snoop, back the **** off. You come for @GayleKing, you come against an army,’ Rice wrote in a tweet on Friday.

‘You will lose, and it won’t be pretty,’ she added.

Bryant was 41 when he died in a helicopter crash last month in Calabasas, California. His 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others were also killed.