Snoop Dogg’s journey from pimp to gang murder suspect to Super Bowl halftime show performer

Snoop Dogg’s journey from pimp to gang murder suspect to beloved celebrity performing at the Super Bowl Halftime Show

HE is the Gangsta Rap sensation who has been a household name for almost 30 years, loved and revered all over the world for his impact on music and his endearing personality.

His life, on the other hand, has been anything but idyllic.

Snoop Dogg, 50, rose to fame with his 1993 album Doggystyle after a life riddled with gangs, violence, prostitution, and murder.

Drop It Like It’s Hot and Gin and Juice have become iconic hits in his career, cementing his place in Rap music’s hall of fame.

The father of four has experienced life on both sides of the tracks, claiming to smoke “81 blunts” of marijuana every day.

However, the West Coast icon is now being sued by a woman who claims he forced her into oral sex.

The allegations, which he denies categorically, date from 2013 and come just days before his Super Bowl Halftime Show.

Snoop Dogg rose through the thug ranks to become one of the most recognizable hip-hop artists of the twenty-first century.

Calvin Broadus Jr. was the star’s birth name.

Snoop was born in Long Beach, California, on October 20, 1971, to Beverley Tate and Vietnam War veteran Vernell Tate, who divorced when Snoop was three months old.

Snoopy the dog, from the American cartoon Peanuts, earned him the nickname.

Snoop discovered his calling for ‘gangsta rap’ after realizing that solo performances at his high school were drawing crowds.

However, as a once God-fearing good boy descended into true thug life, a life of murder and drug dealing awaited him.

Broadus spent time in and out of prison after graduating from high school in 1989 for a variety of offenses, including cocaine possession.

His involvement in the Rollin’ 20s Crips gang, which roamed the Eastside of Long Beach, amplified this.

But Snoop, then 24, was charged with first-degree murder for shooting rival gang member Philip Woldermariam.

Snoop’s bodyguard, McKinley Lee, murdered Woldermariam, and the pair were acquitted of murder in 1996 after a lengthy trial in which they claimed Lee acted in self-defense.

However, the trial’s publicity coincided with the release of Doggystyle, the band’s debut album, which boosted sales to over 5 million copies and kept the album on the charts for months.

Broadus has also admitted to being a cocaine dealer, claiming that he became so engrossed in the business that he witnessed “so many people destructively die and get…

