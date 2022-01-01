Snow and a virus were blamed for over 2,300 US flight cancellations on New Year’s Day.

DALLAS – The new year picked up where the previous one left off for air travelers – with a lot of frustration.

According to flight tracking service FlightAware, more than 2,300 US flights had been canceled by mid-morning Saturday on the East Coast.

That’s the highest single-day toll since airlines began blaming increased COVID-19 infections among crews on staffing shortages just before Christmas.

The virus wasn’t the only cause of Saturday’s chaos.

With 800 flights canceled at O’Hare Airport and more than 250 at Midway Airport due to inclement weather, Chicago was named the worst place in the country for travelers.

Southwest had canceled over 450 flights, or 13% of its scheduled flights.

SkyWest, which operates flights under the names American Eagle, Delta Connection, and United Express, canceled over 400 flights, or 21% of their schedule.

More than 100 flights were canceled by American, Delta, United, and JetBlue.