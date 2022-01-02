SNOW and Arctic winds are expected to lash Britain, causing “floods, lightning, and power outages,” according to the Met Office.

NETWEATHER forecaster Nick Finnis has warned that a proper winter will return to the UK.

“There’s a cold shock on the way,” he said (hashtag).

“Cold Arctic air is expected to spread south across the entire country on Tuesday.”

“The westerly flow will be sourced from a very cold North-east Canada, and it will most likely be cold enough for wintry showers, especially over higher ground,” he continued.

In addition, Met Office Chief Forecaster Steve Ramsdale has stated that “notably colder weather will be coming into the north from early on Monday.”

“By Tuesday, this colder air is expected to push southwards, bringing wintry showers and frosts.”

As a result of this change, wind and snow warnings have been issued for parts of Scotland.”

Monday will be sunny and breezy, with scattered showers.

With winds easing slightly and more persistent rain spreading into the far south, the afternoon and evening will become increasingly cloudy.

11 °C is the maximum temperature.

“Rain across central and southern areas clearing south through Tuesday, with colder weather following, bringing a mixture of sunshine and wintry showers,” the Met Office says.

Thursday will bring more rain and snow on the hills,” it said.

“It’ll be windy a lot during this time.”

Showers will become more frequent and wintry on Tuesday, accompanied by strong winds, before dissipating Wednesday morning.

Accumulations below 100 m are more likely to be slushy and temporary.

Above 200 meters, there’s a better chance of larger accumulations (2-5 cm, and in some places 10-15 cm).

Temporary blizzard conditions and some drifting of snow on higher level routes are possible with winds gusting 50 to 60 mph, possibly 70 mph on exposed summits.

Large waves and dangerous coastal conditions will be generated in a few places by 70 mph winds on exposed coasts.

Bookmakers are hedging their bets on a major weather change, with Ladbrokes now offering 21 on the coldest January ever, down from 52.

Wintry conditions are expected to return tomorrow, according to the Met Office.

