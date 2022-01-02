SNOW and Arctic winds are expected to lash the UK, causing “floods, lightning, and power outages,” according to the Met Office.

SNOW and Arctic winds are expected to lash Britain, with ‘floods, lightning, and power outages’ expected, according to the Met Office.

After the warmest New Year’s Day on record, the Met Office predicts that blustery winds and showers will give way to arctic air this week.

A seasonal “change is underway,” according to the weather service, as the unusually mild conditions give way to rain and a band of “cold Arctic air.”

“Sunshine and blustery showers feature in Monday’s (hashtag)4cast, but a change is in the works as a band of cloud and rain edges south, bringing (hashtag)cold(hashtag)Arctic air,” it tweeted.

“During the day, showers are turning to snow across the northern hills and mountains.”

For most of Scotland, weather warnings for wind and snow have been issued for Wednesday, January 4 and Thursday, January 5.

The warning affects a large part of Scotland’s north east, including Orkney.

The Met Office adds that rain and hill snow could spread “south across northern UK” later this week.

Monday will be sunny and breezy, with scattered showers.

With the winds easing slightly and more persistent rain spreading into the far south, the afternoon and evening will become increasingly cloudy.

11 °C is the maximum temperature.

“Rain across central and southern areas clearing south through Tuesday, with colder weather following, bringing a mixture of sunshine and wintry showers,” according to the Met Office.

Thursday will bring more rain and snow on the hills,” it said.

“During this time, it will be frequently windy.”

Showers will become more frequent and wintry on Tuesday at all levels, accompanied by strong winds, before dying away Wednesday morning.

Accumulations below 100 m are most likely to be slushy and temporary.

Above 200 m, there is a greater chance of more significant accumulations (2-5, and in some places 10-15 cm).

Temporary blizzard conditions and some drifting of snow on higher level routes are possible with winds gusting 50 to 60 mph, possibly 70 mph on exposed summits.

On exposed coasts, gusts of around 70 mph will produce large waves and dangerous conditions…

