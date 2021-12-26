Snow days will be observed at West Perry schools.

One of the joys of childhood is snow days.

Despite the availability of modern technology for remote learning, the West Perry School District has decided to stick with the traditional snow day rather than opting for flexible instruction days (FID).

Throughout the month of December,

At the March 6 board meeting, Substitute Superintendent Nancy Snyder reported that a recent poll of parents found the issue to be evenly divided, with a slight majority (274-259) in favor of FIDs.

Despite the lack of an overwhelming majority, she believes the district should keep traditional snow days at least for the five make-up days built into the calendar.

If the number of snow days reaches five, FIDs are still an option.

Because of low or ineffective student participation, many teachers are concerned about using FIDs, according to Snyder.

Distance learning can also be hampered by technological limitations in some parts of the district.

Normally, districts are only allowed to use five FIDs per year, but due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Snyder said, an exemption has been granted for this year.

In January, she said, the district’s health and safety plan will be updated.

In preparation for the update, the district is conducting a survey of staff and parents.

In other news, business manager Stevie Davis has suggested that the hiring process be digitized.

She claims that the software’s increased efficiency will more than pay for itself, as many recent graduates expect electronic applications.

The board approved a quote from Cauffman Construction for work on the softball field in the amount of (dollar)6,352.

The dugouts have been upgraded with concrete.

Some of the tasks were completed by the district’s maintenance crew, but the remainder is beyond their capabilities.

The changes were brought about by player complaints, according to Snyder.

Under federal law known as Title IX, which requires equal access and prohibits discrimination based on sex, the district is required to keep the softball field in comparable condition to the baseball field.

During the public hearing on Dec.

Rich Kitner demanded that the nurse’s office be open at all times during the school day at the March 13 meeting.

Students with anxiety or other mental health issues, according to Kitner, must participate.

He also stated that the district should do a better job of monitoring students’ progress…

