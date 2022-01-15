Snow, ice, and rain with subzero wind chills hit the East Coast, causing a winter storm warning for 75 million Americans.

Snow, ice, and rain, along with subzero wind chills, have prompted a winter storm warning for 75 million Americans.

A winter storm warning has been issued for the East Coast, with snow, ice, and rain falling across multiple states with subzero wind chills, affecting up to 75 million people.

According to transportation officials, parts of the Upper Midwest have already received heavy snowfall, with Missouri receiving even more on Saturday morning, covering major highways.

The Missouri Highway Patrol posted on Twitter that “troopers continue to work crashes as a result of driving TOO FAST FOR CONDITIONS.”

“In some areas, the roads remain slick and snow-covered.

If at all possible, slow down and avoid travel.”

Rain, freezing rain, and snow are forecast for Saturday night and Sunday in the Southeast.

After that, the storm will move to the Northeast on Sunday and Monday.

A wind chill warning is also in effect for the Lakes Region’s north and west.

With wind chills below 20-25 below zero, frostbite can develop in 10 to 20 minutes.

Up to a half-inch of ice could fall in parts of north Georgia and Virginia.

Forecasters predict that parts of North and South Carolina will see three-quarters of an inch or more of ice.

According to meteorologist Allison Chinchar, power outages are a possibility due to high winds and “the weight of that ice on trees and power lines.”

Governors of Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia have declared states of emergency to allow resources to be deployed ahead of the storm.

Memphis, Nashville, Atlanta, and Charlotte, among other southern cities, may be affected by snow.

Travel in these cities could be hazardous due to weather.

For the most up-to-date information, follow our Snow Storm live blog…

From the southern Appalachians to the interior Northeast, a foot or more of snow is expected to fall Sunday and Monday.

On Friday, parts of the Dakotas, Minnesota, and Iowa received 8-14 inches of snow.

The storm then moved on to Missouri, Arkansas, and Kansas on Saturday, bringing rain and snow.

In the Mid-South and Tennessee Valley, heavy snowfall is expected.

Other parts of Tennessee could see up to 6 inches of snow on Saturday and Sunday.

Send us an email at [email protected] or give us a call at 212 416 4552.

Follow us on Twitter at @TheSunUS or like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS.