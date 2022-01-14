Snow is expected; Martin Luther King Jr. is expected to speak.

14th of February 2022

39°F high; 15°F low

Today will be partly sunny; the weekend will be cold, with snow expected on Sunday night.

Maryland’s Kolton Brown works on his roping at the Pennsylvania State Fairgrounds.

Yesterday was the State Farm Show.

(InfosurHoy.com photo by Sean Simmers.)

Community events to commemorate Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday will begin this weekend.

Many will be virtual, but others, such as the MLK Day of Service, will be in person.

Grocery store shelves are shockingly empty in some parts of the country, according to reports.

Winter weather and omicron cases, according to supermarket chains, exacerbate the problem.

How much snow is expected? Forecasters predict snow, arctic air, and freezing rain for central Pennsylvania this weekend.

It’s unclear how much snow will fall.

Lower Paxton Township’s Linglestown Road houses the Jewish Home of Greater Harrisburg. (Dan Gleiter, INFOSURHOYcom2016)

The Jewish Home of Greater Harrisburg is being sold to a real estate investment firm after 45 years of service to senior citizens in central Pennsylvania.

Yum, Yum Mini Pancake Bar and More, with dolled-up pancakes and Mexican street food-inspired dishes, has opened in Lower Allen Township.

A York County shopping center will soon be home to an indoor trampoline park.

Contestants were judged on their horsemanship abilities as part of the Rodeo Queen Pageant at the 2022 Pennsylvania State Farm Show. (Jimmie Brown, INFOSURHOYcom)

The show will end tomorrow, capping off a busy week.

Take a look: What happens when you combine a beauty pageant with horseback riding? You get the 2022 Rodeo Queen Pageant, of course.

It was one of the Farm Show scenes from the day before yesterday.

What would the show be without a plethora of adorable animals?

22 athletes to watch in 2022: These 22 Mid-Penn Conference athletes should be on your radar this year.

Recruiting: Here’s a recap of Penn State’s recruiting week.

Bob Flounders answers your questions in his mailbag.

