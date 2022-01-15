Snow is expected to begin Sunday afternoon and end early Monday, according to an updated winter storm forecast.

Updated winter storm forecast: Snow is expected to begin Sunday afternoon and last until early Monday.

Forecasters have downplayed the severity and duration of this weekend’s snowstorm, but they are split on how much snow will fall and when it will fall.

According to AccuWeather’s Saturday afternoon forecasts, what was supposed to be a 24-hour storm that dropped 4–8 inches on the midstate will now be a 12-hour storm with about 2.5 inches total.

As of Saturday afternoon, the National Weather Service was forecasting 3–5 inches of snow.

Storms could begin around 4 p.m., according to AccuWeather forecasters.

Sunday will be the last day of the week, and it will end around midnight.

Despite the fact that the storm will be over by Monday morning, the NWS predicts snow showers in central Pennsylvania until around 4 p.m.

According to the NWS, the midstate will only see snow Sunday afternoon and evening.

Between 11 p.m. and 1 a.m., freezing rain and sleet could mix with snow showers.

Forecasters predict that Monday will be the best day.

After 1 a.m., more snow is likely.

9–11 p.m., up to a quarter inch of ice could form.

AccuWeather predicted a rainy day on Sunday.

Central Pennsylvanians should continue to monitor the forecast this weekend as the storm outlook changes, according to forecasters.

A changeover to a wintry mix will occur across the area from SE to NW Sunday night, and a period of plain rain in the Susq Valley is possible.

Precipitation will taper off in the morning of Monday, with a lingering lake effect across NW Pennsylvania (hashtag)ctpwxpic.twitter.comsrnVoxVzWu

READ: The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is preparing a schedule of vehicle restrictions ahead of a winter storm.

As temperatures in central Pennsylvania plummet below freezing, here’s how to stay warm and safe.