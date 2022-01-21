SNOW is expected to blanket the UK ‘in February,’ with temperatures plummeting to arctic -7°C, according to the Met Office.

SNOW is expected to sweep across the UK ‘in February,’ with temperatures plummeting to Arctic -7C, according to the Met Office.

Temperatures dropped to a bone-chilling -7C last night, and an Arctic blast is on its way, meaning it’ll only get COLDER from here.

Wales experienced its coldest night of the winter so far last night, with temperatures plummeting to -6C across the country and Brits braving the elements.

Last night, however, the entire country was frozen.

Temperatures in Oxfordshire and the south coast of England dipped to -7C.

“Last night was the coldest night of the Winter so far for Wales,” the Met Office said, adding that Sennybridge recorded a low of -6.0 °C in the early hours of Friday.

Snow is expected to fall in London before the end of the winter.

On February 9, the capital is expected to be hit by snow.

However, on January 28, parts of Scotland and the north-east of England will be hit hard.

People in central and southern England have been advised to keep an eye out for vulnerable neighbors during the cold spell, according to the UK Health and Security Agency.

The cold, according to Agostinho Sousa, a consultant in public health medicine at the organization, can be fatal.

“Cold weather can have a serious impact on health, especially for the elderly and those with heart and lung problems, because it increases the risk of heart attacks, strokes, and chest infections,” she said.

“Remind elderly relatives and neighbors to keep their homes at least 18 degrees Celsius warm, especially if they have limited mobility, are 65 or older, or suffer from a medical condition.”

“It’s critical that they wear shoes with good traction if they need to go outside.”

A sunny and dry day in the southern and eastern parts of the country.

Cloudier in the west, especially in the north, where rain is likely, and persistent in northwest Scotland.

The north’s milder regions.

Saturday will be mostly dry, with some sunny spells and varying amounts of cloud cover.

There will be some rain and drizzle in northern Scotland as well.

Most areas will remain dry on Saturday, with the best of the sunny spells falling in eastern areas.

Rain will continue to fall in Scotland.

