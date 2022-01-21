SNOW is expected to blanket the UK ‘in February,’ with temperatures plummeting to arctic -7°C, according to the Met Office.

Temperatures dropped to a bone-chilling -7C last night, and with an Arctic blast on the way, it’ll only get COLDER from here.

Wales experienced its coldest night of the winter so far last night, with temperatures plummeting to -6C across the country and Brits braving the elements.

Last night, however, the entire country was frozen.

It was below freezing everywhere, with temperatures as low as -7 degrees Celsius in Oxfordshire and the south coast of England.

“Last night was the coldest night of the Winter so far for Wales,” according to the Met Office, with Sennybridge recording a low of -6.0 °C in the early hours of Friday.

If you leave your engine running while your vehicle is parked on the road, you may find yourself in hot water.

Section 42 of the Road Traffic Act 1988 defines “stationary idling” as “leaving the car running.”

“You must not leave a vehicle engine running unnecessarily while that vehicle is stationary on a public road,” according to rule 123 of the Highway Code.

As a result, defrosting your windscreen while the engine is running and the heat is turned on is illegal.

This law does not require you to turn off your engine at every red light; rather, it is intended to reduce noise and pollution by preventing vehicles from idling unnecessarily.

PlumbNation’s heating experts stress the importance of keeping your home warm, especially when the weather drops below freezing:

“When it’s cold outside, the water in your pipes freezes and expands, causing a build-up of pressure that can cause your pipes to burst.”

When the ice melts, the water floods, costing thousands of dollars to repair (much more than your heating bill!).

“Using a thermostat with a timer is a simple and quick way to control your heating effectively, and it’s a better option than leaving your heating on low all day, which isn’t considered an efficient method of heating.”

“You can also buy inexpensive pipe lagging and tank jackets to provide insulation to keep your pipes from freezing.”

Expert Heating Savings Advice:

